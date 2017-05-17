Back To Homepage

INSTALL, Tarkett join MRCC to host ICRA training

May 17, 2017
IMG_1530Warren, Michigan—Tarkett joined INSTALL professionals and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights (MRCC) to train contractors and architects in the importance of Infection Control Risk Assessment (ICRA) on construction sites in occupied healthcare facilities.

The event, Infection Control Risk Assessment Best Practices for Health Care Construction, brought architects and contractors to the MRCC, where attendees learned how to identify types of preparation required for construction in occupied healthcare facilities, as well the importance of having construction crews trained in ICRA protocol.

“INSTALL contractors hire a specially trained workforce who know how to create a quality product while ensuring safety and efficiency,” said Don Styka, director of field services at Tarkett. “By including architects in this training, we help to create a 360-degree awareness of the importance of infection control in occupied healthcare facilities, from floor to ceiling.”

INSTALL and Tarkett have a rich history of partnership and this training was a natural result of their collaboration to improve industry standards on every jobsite with every worker.

“INSTALL is committed to industry excellence through training and collaboration,” said John T. McGrath Jr., the executive director of INSTALL. “By working with Tarkett and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, we were able to create a unique opportunity to bring architects and leaders in the flooring industry together for cutting edge training that fills a significant gap in healthcare construction. We anticipate that this is the first of many events to come.”

ICRA, Infection Control Risk Assessment, INSTALL, Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights, MRCC, Tarkett, training
