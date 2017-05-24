Back To Homepage

Mannington enhances Restoration collection with SpillShield

May 24, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

28031L_WeatheredRidge_Earth_RSSalem, N.J.—Mannington’s laminate flooring is adding “moisture resistant” to its list of attributes with the company’s Restoration collection, which now has enhanced performance with SpillShield technology.

SpillShield is an innovative new coating that protects against pet messes, standing moisture and spills. It prevents damage from accidental moisture, keeping its visual and structural integrity intact. Its 72-hour warranty ensures that the floor will not exhibit any damage from moisture, even over the course of three full days, which means Mannington’s Restoration collection laminate can go in bathrooms, laundry rooms and other areas prone to moisture.

“SpillShield responds to consumer demand for flooring that resists moisture,” said Dan Natkin, vice president of Hardwood and Laminate, Mannington. “Today’s homeowner needs peace of mind that her floor will stand up to everything her family can dish out—and that includes accidental spills and pet messes. Mannington laminate is already exceptionally durable; SpillShield adds that extra bit of assurance that her floor will look great and perform well for years to come.”

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsManningtonRestoration collectionSpillShield
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

WFCA University adds to destination training, online offering

Dalton, Ga.–In response to a recent membership drive and member demand, World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has expanded its University course offerings with extended online training modules and destination camps

Read More

Briney to retire from Innocor

Red Bank, N.J.—Jeff Briney, senior vice president of Innocor Foam Technologies (IFT), will be retiring at the end of June 2017. As senior vice president, Briney led Innocor’s commercial division,

Read More

Mannington enhances Restoration collection with SpillShield

Salem, N.J.—Mannington’s laminate flooring is adding “moisture resistant” to its list of attributes with the company’s Restoration collection, which now has enhanced performance with SpillShield technology. SpillShield is an innovative

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.