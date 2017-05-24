Mannington enhances Restoration collection with SpillShield

Salem, N.J.—Mannington’s laminate flooring is adding “moisture resistant” to its list of attributes with the company’s Restoration collection, which now has enhanced performance with SpillShield technology.

SpillShield is an innovative new coating that protects against pet messes, standing moisture and spills. It prevents damage from accidental moisture, keeping its visual and structural integrity intact. Its 72-hour warranty ensures that the floor will not exhibit any damage from moisture, even over the course of three full days, which means Mannington’s Restoration collection laminate can go in bathrooms, laundry rooms and other areas prone to moisture.

“SpillShield responds to consumer demand for flooring that resists moisture,” said Dan Natkin, vice president of Hardwood and Laminate, Mannington. “Today’s homeowner needs peace of mind that her floor will stand up to everything her family can dish out—and that includes accidental spills and pet messes. Mannington laminate is already exceptionally durable; SpillShield adds that extra bit of assurance that her floor will look great and perform well for years to come.”