Back To Homepage

Armstrong agrees to purchase Mannington’s VCT business

May 08, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

logo_manningtonSalem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has signed an agreement to sell its vinyl composition tile (VCT) business to Armstrong Flooring. The transaction is expected to close in the 2nd quarter of 2017.

This transaction is an adjustment to Mannington’s product portfolio, according to Russell Grizzle, president and CEO of Mannington Mills. “The decision to sell the VCT business is in line with our long-term growth strategy and opens up opportunities for us to invest in high-growth high-profit markets and categories.”

VCT is designed for the heavy traffic experienced in schools, grocery stores and other commercial applications. Mannington entered the market in 1990, with manufacturing located in Salem, N.J. The site is also home to Mannington’s headquarters as well as all commercial and residential sheet vinyl manufacturing operations, which will continue to operate as usual.

“Mannington’s successful history is based on growing our business through a combination of innovation, customer focus and investment in opportunities in mid- to upper-end flooring product categories,” Grizzle said. “We remain committed to a strong U.S. manufacturing base, to our surrounding communities and to our valued distributor partners and customers.”

Armstrong Logo 2016Armstrong Flooring president and CEO Don Maier shared the company’s enthusiasm toward the transaction. “It gives us a good opportunity to increase revenue within the well-structured VCT category which has historically generated above-average profitability within our product portfolio. We expect this transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2018 as we drive profitability through improved capacity utilization and scale using our existing facilities and distribution system. We have a strong history and deep expertise in VCT which makes this acquisition consistent with our strategy to support our legacy product lines while simultaneously investing in innovation and new growth initiatives to help us realize our medium-term goals.”

Tags
ArmstrongbusinessflooringFloorsMannington MillssellingVCT
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Armstrong products featured in eight winning designs at Starnet Design Awards

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring products played an integral part in 54 out of the 134 entries, including eight winning designs, at the 19th Annual Starnet Design Awards. The respected and prestigious

Read More

Gerflor USA supports market growth with promotions

Chicago—Gerflor USA is widening its reach in the U.S. market and advancing its team to support—and help drive—its growth. The manufacturer of homogeneous sheet flooring and resilient sports flooring recently named

Read More

Couristan appoints national sales manager for residential division

Fort Lee, N.J.—Couristan has appointed Jeff Forwood to the position of national sales manager for its residential division. In addition, Forwood will be responsible for the further development and expansion

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.