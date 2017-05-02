Back To Homepage

Metroflor's Routman to lead Sustainatopia conference panel

May 02, 2017
Rochelle Routman_2_croppedNorwalk, Conn.—Metroflor’s chief sustainability officer Rochelle Routman will lead the “The Voice of New China Manufacturing” panel during the Sustainatopia conference in San Francisco, May 8-10. She will be joined by two Chinese colleagues for a candid discussion about sustainability in Asia, with a focus on product and social transparency.

The panel will demonstrate how the new generation of manufacturers in Asia is embracing sustainability, transparency and environmental and social responsibility in addition to product innovation, taking inspiration from their American partners and opening their doors to their customers.

“Thousands of American companies manufacture products in China, and many do their best to hide that fact,” Routman said. “But our company is taking a very different, much more transparent approach. Metroflor Corp./Halstead Group’s deep and decades-long partnership with Asian manufacturing partners has created a model of how social responsibility within a model of transparency can be possible for any company doing business in China. We are proud to come together to have this important discussion.”

The panel will present on May 10 from 10:40 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. For more information, visit sustainatopia.com

