Back To Homepage

Mohawk honored as Silber Stevie award winner in 2017 American Business Awards

May 08, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

mohawkCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk was recently named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Videos Category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards.

Selected for its motivational message, Mohawk’s Cushion the Fight video was shot during last year’s Susan G. Komen 3-Day. For the event, Mohawk donated more than 6,000 pieces of SmartCushion to help weary walkers and crew members rest in all seven participating cities. The video captured personal stories from participants and spread brand awareness for Mohawk—all while being authentic to the cause. The video was a tremendous hit on Komen and Mohawk social sites with one share receiving almost 80,000 views on Facebook.

“We are honored to win this prestigious award for a cause near and dear to our hearts,” said Laura Bartley, director of public relations and communication for Mohawk. “We are passionately committed to contributing to the lifesaving work in the fight against breast cancer, and we will Cushion the Fight again this year.”

Mohawk SmartCushion_KomenIn addition to supplying cushions during the annual 3-Day, Mohawk has donated $10 million to date to the Susan G. Komen Foundation through the sale of SmartCushion and KaraStep.

Nicknamed the Stevies from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” The American Business Awards is the nation’s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including marketing tactics such as videos.

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Each year, the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense, and every organization that won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at stevieawards.com/ABA.

Tags
AwardflooringFloorsMohawkSilver Stevie
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Armstrong products featured in eight winning designs at Starnet Design Awards

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring products played an integral part in 54 out of the 134 entries, including eight winning designs, at the 19th Annual Starnet Design Awards. The respected and prestigious

Read More

Gerflor USA supports market growth with promotions

Chicago—Gerflor USA is widening its reach in the U.S. market and advancing its team to support—and help drive—its growth. The manufacturer of homogeneous sheet flooring and resilient sports flooring recently named

Read More

Couristan appoints national sales manager for residential division

Fort Lee, N.J.—Couristan has appointed Jeff Forwood to the position of national sales manager for its residential division. In addition, Forwood will be responsible for the further development and expansion

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.