Mohawk honored as Silber Stevie award winner in 2017 American Business Awards

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk was recently named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Videos Category in the 15th Annual American Business Awards.

Selected for its motivational message, Mohawk’s Cushion the Fight video was shot during last year’s Susan G. Komen 3-Day. For the event, Mohawk donated more than 6,000 pieces of SmartCushion to help weary walkers and crew members rest in all seven participating cities. The video captured personal stories from participants and spread brand awareness for Mohawk—all while being authentic to the cause. The video was a tremendous hit on Komen and Mohawk social sites with one share receiving almost 80,000 views on Facebook.

“We are honored to win this prestigious award for a cause near and dear to our hearts,” said Laura Bartley, director of public relations and communication for Mohawk. “We are passionately committed to contributing to the lifesaving work in the fight against breast cancer, and we will Cushion the Fight again this year.”

In addition to supplying cushions during the annual 3-Day, Mohawk has donated $10 million to date to the Susan G. Komen Foundation through the sale of SmartCushion and KaraStep.

Nicknamed the Stevies from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” The American Business Awards is the nation’s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including marketing tactics such as videos.

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Each year, the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense, and every organization that won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at stevieawards.com/ABA.