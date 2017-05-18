Mohawk Industries soars on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers of 2017 list

Calhoun, Ga.—For the second consecutive year, Mohawk Industries has been named to Forbes’ elite list of America’s Best Large Employers. The company climbed an impressive 82 spots in the magazine’s annual ranking.

This year, Mohawk placed 106 among companies that employ at least 5,000 people. Mohawk rose substantially from its 2016 ranking of 188 on the Forbes list. The company is the only flooring manufacturer on the 2017 list, the second highest-ranked company headquartered in the state of Georgia and the No. 5 company nationally in the “engineering/manufacturing” category.

“We’re proud to be included on Forbes’ list of America’s best large employers, particularly because the rankings are based on employee satisfaction,” said Phil Brown, Mohawk’s senior vice president of human resources. “We appreciate and respect the thousands of men and women whose talent, skills and dedication have made us a global flooring leader.”

The Forbes ranking of America’s Best Employers was drawn from an online survey of more than 30,000 employees and conducted with global digital data collection partner Statista, which uses proven sampling methodologies to facilitate a deep understanding of consumer opinions and behavior. Participation in the survey was voluntary, and respondents were recruited from thousands of sources to maximize reach and representation.

Lennie Nicholson, a Dalton, Ga.-based claims analyst who has devoted more than 50 years to the company, explained that the company’s culture is one of the primary reasons why people enjoy working at Mohawk.

“I never had a reason to leave,” Nicholson said. “The culture of our business and the support I’ve always had here makes Mohawk feel like family. When you’re happy somewhere and feel like you belong, why would you leave?”

Last October, on her 50th service anniversary, Mohawk honored Nicholson with a reception during which she was presented with gifts, commemorative items and a framed letter of congratulations from Mohawk chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Lorberbaum.

“I applied for a job at Mohawk, because I heard it was a great company to work for,” said Corey Adams, a team lead at the company’s Garner, N.C., laminate flooring facility. “I’ve succeeded here and been promoted to team lead within my three years. The company is now providing me with training so that I can grow even further.”

Becky Hale, Mohawk’s senior talent acquisition manager, said that she hears many similar experiences from people her team helps to place through the company’s northwest Georgia hiring center.

“Many of our new hires are referred by family and friends,” Hale said. “People want to join Mohawk for many reasons. They know this is a stable company where they can gain new skills, earn a promotion and improve their health. Beyond that, they know that this is a company that cares. Mutual respect and kindness are parts of our culture, not because we write those values on a wall but because people here truly care about one another.”

Mohawk extends that caring culture to all employees with many resources to help individuals grow professionally and improve their quality of life.

“Our goal is to have the safest and healthiest workforce in American industry,” Brown said. “To help us reach that goal, we have implemented many wellness initiatives, including Company-provided on-site clinics or virtual care kiosks, as well as free access to health coaches for advice on nutrition, exercise and chronic disease management. Repeatedly, we’ve heard employees share how these programs have dramatically improved their health. They, in turn, have encouraged one another to take advantage of company-provided resources to make healthier choices because they want their friends at work to be healthier, too.”

Mohawk also promotes opportunities for advancement through award-winning training and development initiatives and a nationally recognized apprenticeship program. Industry-leading sustainability practices and long-term community partnerships further reinforce the company’s commitment to thousands of employees across the United States.

“There’s really never been a better time to work at Mohawk,” Hale said. “Our employment website features an overview of our value proposition and a glimpse into our culture. We hope people will visit the site to see what makes working at Mohawk a special experience.”

To entire 2017 Forbes list of America’s Best Employers is available at forbes.com/best-employers/list/.