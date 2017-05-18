Back To Homepage

Mullican Flooring introduces new, American-made solid collections

May 18, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Wexford Oak NaturalJohnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has expanded its American-made solid product line with two new collections, Wexford and Nature. These collections are protected by the company’s Alpha A’Lumina Real World Finish, which carries a 25-year warranty. Each collection features the company’s patented Aqua Shield system and lifetime moisture warranty.

A European-inspired product line, Wexford combines three traditional North American sawing techniques to create a classic European look. This 3/4-inch-thick product is offered in 7-inch widths and random lengths up to seven feet. The collection’s prefinished version is available in six selections of oak, including Charcoal, Espresso, Harbor Mist, Natural, Saddle and Seabrook.

Nature, a 3/4-inch-thick hickory product, features a sawn surface texture. Available in a 5-inch width, this collection offers random lengths up to seven feet. The Nature collection includes four selections, including Espresso, Greystone, Natural and Provincial.

“Mullican continues to see strong interest in traditional hardwood flooring, including a robust demand for dark colors and textured surfaces,” said Brian Greenwell, vice president of marketing. “All of our prefinished and unfinished solid flooring is produced in the United States, along with a substantial amount of our engineered floors. We expect consumer preferences for American-made hardwood flooring to continue to increase in the years ahead.”

One of the nation’s top five hardwood flooring producers, Mullican also operates manufacturing facilities in Norton, Va.; Holland, N.Y.; and Ronceverte, WVa.

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorshardwoodMullican Flooringnewssolid collectionwood
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring purchases Williston Weaves

Saugus, Mass.—A.J. Rose Carpets & Flooring recently purchased the Williston Weaves brand. Williston Weaves, located in Newton Upper Falls, Mass., was founded in 1992 and has become a leader in

Read More

Mullican Flooring introduces new, American-made solid collections

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has expanded its American-made solid product line with two new collections, Wexford and Nature. These collections are protected by the company’s Alpha A’Lumina Real World Finish,

Read More

Mohawk Industries soars on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers of 2017 list

Calhoun, Ga.—For the second consecutive year, Mohawk Industries has been named to Forbes’ elite list of America’s Best Large Employers. The company climbed an impressive 82 spots in the magazine’s

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.