Mullican Flooring introduces new, American-made solid collections

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has expanded its American-made solid product line with two new collections, Wexford and Nature. These collections are protected by the company’s Alpha A’Lumina Real World Finish, which carries a 25-year warranty. Each collection features the company’s patented Aqua Shield system and lifetime moisture warranty.

A European-inspired product line, Wexford combines three traditional North American sawing techniques to create a classic European look. This 3/4-inch-thick product is offered in 7-inch widths and random lengths up to seven feet. The collection’s prefinished version is available in six selections of oak, including Charcoal, Espresso, Harbor Mist, Natural, Saddle and Seabrook.

Nature, a 3/4-inch-thick hickory product, features a sawn surface texture. Available in a 5-inch width, this collection offers random lengths up to seven feet. The Nature collection includes four selections, including Espresso, Greystone, Natural and Provincial.

“Mullican continues to see strong interest in traditional hardwood flooring, including a robust demand for dark colors and textured surfaces,” said Brian Greenwell, vice president of marketing. “All of our prefinished and unfinished solid flooring is produced in the United States, along with a substantial amount of our engineered floors. We expect consumer preferences for American-made hardwood flooring to continue to increase in the years ahead.”

One of the nation’s top five hardwood flooring producers, Mullican also operates manufacturing facilities in Norton, Va.; Holland, N.Y.; and Ronceverte, WVa.