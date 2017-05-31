NAFCD, NBMDA extend partnership

Chicago – The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) and the North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA) have extended their partnership in 2017. The NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention will take place November 14-16 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The tabletop networking forum brings together more than 900 distribution professionals representing the leading distribution companies in the U.S. and Canada, allowing distributors and manufacturers to connect face to face and conduct meaningful business planning. Semi-private tabletop booths provide an ideal forum for senior executives and key decision makers to discuss distribution plans and strategies for the future while also reviewing past performance. Meetings are coordinated by appointment to ensure a highly focused and productive environment.

“The joint event between the two organizations continues to be a solid foundation where members can rely on valuable education and insights while making meaningful business connections,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD and NBMDA executive director.

In addition to strengthening partnerships, the event fosters networking and knowledge sharing between attendees. In 2017, the Annual Convention will host concurrent sessions on topics like the latest tech, political, economic and sales trends.

The three-day convention will also be filled with value learning through general sessions, roundtable discussions and the 2017 Distribution Management University (DMU). Rated highly year-over-year, education sessions allow attendees to take away relevant and practical business and sales knowledge.

Attendee registration will open in July.