NeoCon to host a plethora of events, features

Chicago—The 49th annual NeoCon, held June 12-14 at The Mart here, is just over four weeks away. As one of the most important commercial interiors event of the year, NeoCon sets the tone for the industry, and drives it in new and inspiring directions. In addition to a powerful keynote program headlined by Arianna Huffington, founder of the Huffington Post and founder and CEO of Thrive Global; Jessica Green, founding director of the Biology and the Built Environment (BioBE) Center and co-founder and CTO of Phylagen; and John Ronan, founding principal of John Ronan Architects, the show offers over 100 CEU accredited seminars and four expansive floors of innovative and forward-thinking products.

Just in time for NeoCon, The Mart will unveil Marshall’s Landing, a new, unique lounge for tenants and building visitors to work, socialize, meet, eat, drink, nosh and caffeinate. Operated by DMK Restaurants and designed by architecture firm, A+I Architects, Marshall’s Landing will become the center of gravity in The Mart, located atop the Grand Stair on the 2nd floor.

Paying homage to iconic Chicago figure and building developer, Marshall Field, the name ‘Marshall’s Landing’ also was inspired as a designated place for tenants and visitors to ‘land’ and make their home base. This new permanent amenity will be joined by several captivating NeoCon exhibits and displays throughout the building. Galas and gatherings, awards programs and installations by design firms, associations and media partners will round out the extra-curricular offering. Of course, no edition of NeoCon would be complete without the ever-popular showroom parties (June 12, 5:00-7:00 p.m.), as well as 7th floor exhibit hall festivities (June 13, 3:00-5:00 p.m.).