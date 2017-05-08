Back To Homepage

Tarkett products earn 14 Starnet honors

May 08, 2017
tarkett-logoSolon, Ohio—Tarkett’s Johnsonite and Tandus Centiva brands were recently honored at the prestigious Starnet Design Awards. The two brands were featured in a combined 14 award-winning projects, including six gold, four silver and four bronze. Starnet members entered more than 100 projects featuring the two brands.

The Starnet Design Awards launched in 1998 to spotlight the innovative use of flooring in commercial design. A panel of three professionals hand-selected from respected commercial A&D design firms serve as the judges. Judging is open to Starnet members within the People’s Choice category.

“It’s always an honor to hear our name and products associated with these awards,” said Rusty Joyce, senior vice president of sales, Tandus Centiva. “These are projects entered by people who have used our product, are proud of their work and stand behind it. It speaks volumes about the quality of our brands for these respected Starnet members to turn to them year after year.”

