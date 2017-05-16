Back To Homepage

Torlys launches new CorkWood product

May 16, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-05-16 at 11.30.30 AMToronto, Canada—Torlys has launched a new type of flooring called CorkWood. The product is a specially engineered floor that has been created to bring together all the best features and benefits of other types of floors in one superior, all-inclusive product—combining the look of wood, the durability of laminate and the comfort of cork.

The top layer of Torlys CorkWood is made of a high-definition digitally printed compressed layer of cork in realistic patterns of oak and walnut. This new program is offered in two collections: CorkWood Designer, featuring extra-long 6’ planks in nine on-trend colors, and CorkWood Elite, in planks almost 4’ long and in five colors.

CorkWood is engineered with a durable HDF smart core for dent resistance and a 3mm (Designer) or 2.5mm (Elite) thick top layer of compressed cork. The polyurethane finish is equivalent to AC4 laminate and the sophisticated printing process makes CorkWood more fade resistant than its traditional counterparts. This means it will perform like laminate and retain the hardwood look for years to come.

Along with the compressed cork top layer, the new product includes the Torlys CorkPlus attached underlay for added warmth and sound insulation. The CorkPlus underlay is infused with Microban antimicrobial product protection that inhibits the growth of mold and mildew. This program, along with all other Torlys cork collections, is FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified, ensuring the wood and cork used in the manufacturing process comes from responsibly managed forests.

Tags
corkFCNewsflooringFloorslaminatenew flooringnew productnewsproductTorlyswood
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Aspecta by Metroflor launched new products, initiatives at Neocon

Norwalk, Conn.—Aspecta by Metroflor is expected to tell a multi-faceted story at the upcoming NeoCon trade show at The Merchandise Mart in Chicago, June 12-14, according to Russ Rogg, president and

Read More

Shaw Floors dazzles Houzz user

Dalton—Shaw Floors marked its 100th flooring query on Houzz with a surprise for one homeowner who had posted a query on remodeling her kitchen. The company, which launched its presence

Read More

CARE names 2016 award winners

Indianapolis—Carpet America Recovery Effort (CARE), the non-profit organization charged with advancing market-based solutions for carpet recycling and landfill diversion, has named Dick Kruse and Interface the organization’s Person of the

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.