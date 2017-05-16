Torlys launches new CorkWood product

Toronto, Canada—Torlys has launched a new type of flooring called CorkWood. The product is a specially engineered floor that has been created to bring together all the best features and benefits of other types of floors in one superior, all-inclusive product—combining the look of wood, the durability of laminate and the comfort of cork.

The top layer of Torlys CorkWood is made of a high-definition digitally printed compressed layer of cork in realistic patterns of oak and walnut. This new program is offered in two collections: CorkWood Designer, featuring extra-long 6’ planks in nine on-trend colors, and CorkWood Elite, in planks almost 4’ long and in five colors.

CorkWood is engineered with a durable HDF smart core for dent resistance and a 3mm (Designer) or 2.5mm (Elite) thick top layer of compressed cork. The polyurethane finish is equivalent to AC4 laminate and the sophisticated printing process makes CorkWood more fade resistant than its traditional counterparts. This means it will perform like laminate and retain the hardwood look for years to come.

Along with the compressed cork top layer, the new product includes the Torlys CorkPlus attached underlay for added warmth and sound insulation. The CorkPlus underlay is infused with Microban antimicrobial product protection that inhibits the growth of mold and mildew. This program, along with all other Torlys cork collections, is FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified, ensuring the wood and cork used in the manufacturing process comes from responsibly managed forests.