WarmlyYours report shows online orders drive sales growth

Lake Zurich, Ill.⎯WarmlyYours Radiant Heating released its 2017 First Quarter Industry Report earlier this week. The report found that the first quarter of 2017 showed a 5.3% increase in total consolidated sales of WarmlyYours products and a 5.2% increase in electric floor heating. This growth can largely be attributed to a sizable increase in orders with an online origin. According to the report, the first quarter of 2017 saw a 13.5% increase in the number of online orders and a 12.4% increase in the amount spent on online orders, when compared to prior-year-period.

The report identified two primary causes for this shift in consumer behavior: increasing remodeling activity at the national level and significant developments to the WarmlyYours website.

According to the report, WarmlyYours expects online orders to continue to increase as a result of its recently launched revamped product pages. These new product pages reflect a more streamlined and user-friendly interface for consumers and are expected to help increase conversion rates across all metrics.

Additionally, the report analyzed the current projections for remodeling activity and the national housing market. It explained, “With the national housing market in its current state of inventory-related pressure, we expect to see a noticeable uptick in [floor heating] sales as ‘Fixer-Upper’ units enter the market and first-time buyers begin the necessary renovations…As a whole, WarmlyYours online and e-tailer sales are poised to grow due to an expanded portfolio of available products and a more fully realized digital marketing strategy.”

Read the full report here.