WFCA develops new business resource

May 31, 2017
WFCA logoDalton––World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) is launching “Tom’s Tips,” the newest business resource to be made available to members free-of-charge on the association’s website, according to Freida Staten, vice president of marketing and communications.

Tom’s Tips consists of a weekly video lesson offering professional instruction on current issues faced by retailers throughout the country. Though topical to retailers across all categories, Tom’s Tips presents inside knowledge addressing the specific concerns and needs of flooring retailers. The weekly videos feature WFCA’s own Tom Jennings, vice president of professional development. Jennings brings nearly 50 years of professional experience as a career flooring retailer and professional industry instructor.

The series is focused primarily on maximizing customer service and getting the best out of your team. Topics currently available for viewing include: Payment Options; Trust but Verify; Making a Quick Connection; One Unintended Remark; First Impressions Count; Being Distinctly Different; Shut Up and Listen; and We All Like Nice Things.

To access Tom’s Tips visit wfca.org/toms-tips.

