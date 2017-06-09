Back To Homepage

2017 Starnet Design Awards: Projects strike ‘gold’ in prestigious competition

June 09, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

June 5/12, 2017: Volume 31, Issue 26

 
Carlsbad, Calif.—One of the highlights of the recent Starnet Commercial Flooring Cooperative convention—which marked the group’s milestone 25th anniversary—was the annual Starnet Design Awards ceremony. The prestigious awards program, billed as one of the most respected commercial flooring design competitions in America, recognized a host of outstanding installations ranging from iconic international sports venues to corporate headquarters.

“For 19 years we have gathered to celebrate the talent and expertise of our members and the amazing projects that result from the collaboration between our members, our vendor partners and the A&D community,” said Jeanne Matson, president and CEO, during the awards presentation ceremony. “I want to extend a special ‘thank you’ to all the companies that took the time to share their labors of love with us, and to our vendor partners working hand in hand with Starnet members every day to produce some of the finest work in the flooring industry.”

Armstrong products were featured in eight award-winning designs. Meanwhile, Tarkett’s Johnsonite and Centiva brands were featured in a combined 14 award-winning projects, including six gold, four silver and four bronze awards. Starnet members entered more than 100 projects featuring the two brands.

Beyond the manufacturers, Matson also took a moment to recognize the panel of judges for their time, professionalism, expertise and dedication. These included: Deborah Elliott, co-founder and design principal, ID Studios; Stephanie Crane, principal, Shlemmer Algaze & Associates; and Sascha Wagner, president and CEO, Huntsman Architectural Group. Honorary judges for the Environmental Achievement and Unique Installation Challenge Awards were Bob Peoples, executive director, CARE; and Robert Varden, vice president, Certified Flooring Installers.

And the 2017 winners are…

Screen Shot 2017-06-09 at 11.01.11 AMScreen Shot 2017-06-09 at 11.01.19 AM

Tags
applicationaward winnersawardscommercialcompetitionflooringFloorsprojectsStarnet Design Awardswinners
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

CCA Global’s Brodsky appears on Canadian national television

Toronto, Ontario, Canada—Howard Brodsky was interviewed live on Canadian national television at CBC Headquarters in Toronto on June 6. Brodsky appeared on CBC News Network’s “On The Money” program with

Read More

Aspecta, Wilsonart team up at NeoCon

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor will join forces with Wilsonart to provide the company’s Aspecta Ten LVT flooring in the Wilsonart booth at NeoCon. The Aspecta Ten Runyon Oak design in Ashen—a neutral-gray, raw ranch look with

Read More

Houzz launches trade program

Palo Alto, Calif.—Houzz has launched the Houzz Trade Program to provide industry professionals with multiple ways to profit from purchasing and recommending products in the Houzz Marketplace. The Houzz Marketplace

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.