2017 Starnet Design Awards: Projects strike ‘gold’ in prestigious competition

June 5/12, 2017: Volume 31, Issue 26



Carlsbad, Calif.—One of the highlights of the recent Starnet Commercial Flooring Cooperative convention—which marked the group’s milestone 25th anniversary—was the annual Starnet Design Awards ceremony. The prestigious awards program, billed as one of the most respected commercial flooring design competitions in America, recognized a host of outstanding installations ranging from iconic international sports venues to corporate headquarters.

“For 19 years we have gathered to celebrate the talent and expertise of our members and the amazing projects that result from the collaboration between our members, our vendor partners and the A&D community,” said Jeanne Matson, president and CEO, during the awards presentation ceremony. “I want to extend a special ‘thank you’ to all the companies that took the time to share their labors of love with us, and to our vendor partners working hand in hand with Starnet members every day to produce some of the finest work in the flooring industry.”

Armstrong products were featured in eight award-winning designs. Meanwhile, Tarkett’s Johnsonite and Centiva brands were featured in a combined 14 award-winning projects, including six gold, four silver and four bronze awards. Starnet members entered more than 100 projects featuring the two brands.

Beyond the manufacturers, Matson also took a moment to recognize the panel of judges for their time, professionalism, expertise and dedication. These included: Deborah Elliott, co-founder and design principal, ID Studios; Stephanie Crane, principal, Shlemmer Algaze & Associates; and Sascha Wagner, president and CEO, Huntsman Architectural Group. Honorary judges for the Environmental Achievement and Unique Installation Challenge Awards were Bob Peoples, executive director, CARE; and Robert Varden, vice president, Certified Flooring Installers.

And the 2017 winners are…