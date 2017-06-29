Back To Homepage

American Olean expands natural stone, outdoor tile offerings

June 29, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AO_Merit_COMDallas—American Olean recently introduced four new collections, expanding its broad selection of product offerings to include varieties of wall tile, natural stone and exterior tile.

The new product offerings include: Candora, a natural stone collection offered in unique mosaic patterns, including mini arabesque, mini chevron, linear leaf and linear hex; Vellagio, a travertine-look perfect for achieving a rustic chic living space; Merit, a slip-resistant interior and exterior tile ideal for open-concept environments; and Perspecta, a unique wall tile offered in large format sizing and nine different colors.

“This summer, we are elevating our tile and stone collections to provide more versatile and on-trend offerings to residential and commercial customers,” said Christy Lee, brand marketing manager, American Olean. “With more commercial hospitality builders seeking open concepts, Merit offers seamless transition from indoors to outdoors. By offering natural stone in trending patterns, such as Candora linear leaf and hex mosaics, designers can achieve sophisticated spaces without sacrificing quality and durability.”

The latest collections from American Olean are inspired and designed with both residential and commercial customers’ needs and style demands in mind. To view the full line of offerings from American Olean, visit www.americanolean.com.

Tags
American OleanFCNewsflooringFloorsnewsofferingsoutdoor tilestoneTile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

American Olean expands natural stone, outdoor tile offerings

Dallas—American Olean recently introduced four new collections, expanding its broad selection of product offerings to include varieties of wall tile, natural stone and exterior tile. The new product offerings include:

Read More

RFMS adds implementation team, trainers

Tuscaloosa, Ala.—RFMS, a provider of business management software for the flooring industry, recently re-organized its software implementation department to improve the way new users go live with the program. The

Read More

Samling Global USA, BBOSS expand national sales team

Norcross, Ga.—Samling Global USA and BBOSS has named Christina Dixon as business development manager, North America, for Samling Global USA. Dixon is a 20-year industry veteran with 10 years of

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.