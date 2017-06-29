American Olean expands natural stone, outdoor tile offerings

Dallas—American Olean recently introduced four new collections, expanding its broad selection of product offerings to include varieties of wall tile, natural stone and exterior tile.

The new product offerings include: Candora, a natural stone collection offered in unique mosaic patterns, including mini arabesque, mini chevron, linear leaf and linear hex; Vellagio, a travertine-look perfect for achieving a rustic chic living space; Merit, a slip-resistant interior and exterior tile ideal for open-concept environments; and Perspecta, a unique wall tile offered in large format sizing and nine different colors.

“This summer, we are elevating our tile and stone collections to provide more versatile and on-trend offerings to residential and commercial customers,” said Christy Lee, brand marketing manager, American Olean. “With more commercial hospitality builders seeking open concepts, Merit offers seamless transition from indoors to outdoors. By offering natural stone in trending patterns, such as Candora linear leaf and hex mosaics, designers can achieve sophisticated spaces without sacrificing quality and durability.”

The latest collections from American Olean are inspired and designed with both residential and commercial customers’ needs and style demands in mind. To view the full line of offerings from American Olean, visit www.americanolean.com.