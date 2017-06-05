Ardex introduces X 90 Outdoor mortar

Aliquippa, Pa.—Ardex Americas’ X 90 Outdoor MicroteC3 rapid-set, flexible tile and stone mortar is now available for purchase at Ardex distributors throughout North America.

Featuring revolutionary weatherproof innovation in mortar technology, Ardex X 90 Outdoor is formulated with specialty, high-performance Ardex cements, polymers and microfibers. It delivers maximum protection against the harshest weather conditions, and provides the highest levels of efflorescence resistance for exterior tile and stone installations.

Ardex X 90 Outdoor sustains the highest levels of freeze thaw resistance, tested at 150+ freeze thaw cycles—seven times greater than ANSI 118.15 standard requirement of 20 cycles. It also features outstanding rapid-setting properties, even at temperatures as low as 40°F. With an extended open time of 30 minutes, along with an extremely creamy consistency, Ardex X 90 Outdoor can be grouted in only 2 hours.