Armstrong Flooring awards ‘Seeing is Believing’ winners

June 01, 2017
Armstrong Logo 2016Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has named the winners of its “Seeing is Believing” contest, which showcased its innovative and patented Diamond 10 Technology commercial product portfolio. Armstrong Flooring originally launched the Natural Creations with Diamond 10 Technology product line in mid-2016. This promotion presented an opportunity to reach out to the A&D community and remind customers about the many benefits of Diamond 10 Technology products.

Six winners were chosen from more than 1,500 entries across the United States and all were given their choice of prizes: a stylish Knoll chair of their choice up to $2,500, a Microsoft Surface Studio to create stylish designs, or a donation of $2,500 to the charity of his or her choice.

Following are the winners:

  • Christy Dakin, Champlin Architecture
  • Monika Appelhans, MMA Architects
  • Joanne Macissac, Environments for Health Architecture
  • Rebekah Fried, Gresham Smith & Partners
  • Julie Warren, Lantz-Boggio Architects & Interior Designers
  • Scott Carrier, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Members of the Armstrong Flooring sales team presented live demonstrations of Natural Creations with Diamond 10 Technology and ColorArt with Diamond 10 Technology coating to specifiers at which time they were encouraged to sign up for the promotion online. One winner from each U.S. region was randomly selected after the promotion, which ended in late March.

Armstrong flooringFCNewsflooringFloorsSeeing is Believing
