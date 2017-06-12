Back To Homepage

Armstrong Flooring completes acquisition of Mannington Mills’ VCT business

June 12, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Armstrong Logo 2016Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has closed on the previously announced definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire the Vinyl Composition Tile (VCT) business of Mannington Mills.

“We are pleased to close on this strategic acquisition and strengthen our footprint in the well-structured VCT category,” said Don Maier, chief executive officer. “This acquisition remains on track to drive accretive benefits to earnings in 2018 and marks an exciting step in our multi-pronged approach to achieve our medium-term goals. We look forward to providing customers with an expanded inventory selection backed by our expertise in VCT, as well as exceptional service from our strong distribution network.”

Armstrong Flooring intends to use its existing plant and distribution networks to accommodate the additional VCT volume from the acquisition in order to drive top and bottom line benefits through increased scale and capacity utilization.

Tags
acquisitionArmstrong flooringflooringFloorsMannington MillsnewsVCTVCT business
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mullican Flooring partners with Summit Flooring Supply

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has partnered with Summit Flooring Supply, a prominent installation and supply company with locations throughout the Midwest. The partnership provides Summit customers in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, southern

Read More

Healthier Choice Flooring hires national sales manager

Dalton, Ga.—Healthier Choice Flooring has hired Greg Guagenti as national sales manager, according to Jim Meadows, vice president of sales. As national sales manager, Guagenti will be responsible for providing

Read More

Keene Family of Companies acquires Village Plastics

Mayfield Heights, Ohio—Keene Family of Companies has acquired family-owned and operated Village Plastics Co., a precision manufacturer of thermoplastic welding rod and 3D printing filament. The new addition will join

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.