Armstrong Flooring partners with BIMsmith

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has partnered with BIMsmith to provide tools to help designers visualize and choose the best flooring for their projects. BIMsmith is a free, cloud-based platform that allows professionals to seamlessly combine manufacturer products into complete assemblies for Building Information Modeling (BIM) and share assemblies with those within their organization based on team or project type.

“Professionals are looking for ways to better understand and communicate their designs,” said Benjamin Glunz, CEO, BIMsmith. “Designers are searching for quality manufacturer content directly from manufacturers, like Armstrong Flooring, and they are trying to find better ways to incorporate specifications in early designs. We are so glad that industry leading companies, like Armstrong Flooring, are stepping up to make better resources available for the building industry.”

Armstrong Flooring has provided several tools for professionals throughout the years. From white papers, educational resources and case studies, Armstrong Flooring values the AEC community and partnering with BIMsmith is another example of the company’s commitment to its customers.

To build assemblies with Armstrong flooring products, visit bimsmith.com and create your free account. Visit Armstrong at NeoCon in Chicago, June 12-14 (booth 7-10102), for a BIMsmith demonstration.