AVA by Novalis gains distribution partner in Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada—Novalis Innovative Flooring has chosen LSI Floors to be its distribution partner in Canada. LSI Floors is based in Toronto, Ontario, and has offices in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Turkey and United Kingdom.

“We are very pleased to have LSI Floors as the Canadian distributor for our AVA Commercial Specified LVT,” said John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis Innovative Flooring. “LSI carries only the highest quality flooring and our association with them represents that commitment.”

Rick Moffatt, creative director and president, LSI Floors, expressed similar thoughts about being a Novalis distribution partner. “Having a friendship with John Wu that spans many decades, it is now our privilege to represent AVA in Canada. Our two product lines complement each other in ways that allow us to expand our product range and our price points in this market.”