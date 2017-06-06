Back To Homepage

AVA by Novalis will have its first showcase at NeoCon

June 06, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-06-06 at 4.32.39 PMChicago—Novalis Innovative Flooring will, for the first time, show its AVA Commercial Specified LVT at NeoCon. The entire line of AVA flooring will be on display at the new Spartan Surfaces Chicago Showroom, just a short walk from The Mart, during the show hours on June 12 and 13. The showroom is located at 162 W. Hubbard, Suite 300.

Spartan Surfaces is a sales and consulting group specializing in commercial flooring and represents the AVA line by Novalis.

Among the AVA collections on display will be SPRK, the company’s newest creation for the healthcare and education segments. It is comprised of an assortment of 38 color ways with an AMP antimicrobial coating that has increased scratch and scuff resistance.

“We are very excited to be a participant in this event experience and, at the same time, to be part of Spartan Surfaces’ grand opening of their showroom space,” said John Wu, president and CEO of Novalis. “We introduced AVA almost three years ago and have come a long way in a very short time to reach this important milestone.”

AVA has been a regular exhibitor at NeoCon East but this will be the first time at NeoCon in Chicago. AVA is specifically designed and manufactured to meet the needs of the commercial space, whether it is corporate, retail, education, healthcare, multifamily or other types of projects.

