Bostik becomes official partner of Tour de France

Paris, France—Bostik has signed up as an official partner of iconic cycling event, the Tour de France. The new sponsorship agreement upgrades the firm’s previous participation as an official supplier in 2015 and 2016 and will run for the next two years. The event will be used as a platform to communicate and promote the Bostik brand to a large global audience.

“We are very pleased to reinforce our association with the Tour de France, which remains among the world’s top three most popular sporting events,” said Vincent Legros, Bostik chairman and chief executive officer. “This new agreement will enable us to both increase our brand visibility and demonstrate our performance over each of the 21 stages.”

Using a promotional theme of “The Gecko Sticks Everywhere,” the new partnership will leverage:

Four new Bostik-branded vehicles in the famous “Publicity Caravan” which will precede the peloton on each stage and will distribute over 500,000 gifts and rebate coupons to spectators.

High brand visibility along the route

Branded warning signs on each stage to safeguard riders at dangerous turns

Branded self-adhesive information guides available to all riders for each stage

Interactive gaming with the first Facebook Messenger Treasure Hunt available at: http://m.me/Letour or facebook.com/LeTour (From 1 July)

Online presence on letour.com and social media accounts

Corporate hospitality opportunities for over 550 invited guests

In addition to marketing opportunities at the event, the sponsorship will be leveraged internationally through in-store and product promotions during the summer months.

The 2017 Tour de France will take place July 1-23, starting with the Grand Départ from Düsseldorf in Germany. The 3,540-kilometer route across 21 states will also visit Belgium and Luxembourg. 198 riders from 22 competing teams will encounter some of the most challenging terrain in world cycling before crossing the finish line on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 23.