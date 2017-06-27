Back To Homepage

Bostik becomes official partner of Tour de France

June 27, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bostik_Logo_STD_M_4C_PParis, France—Bostik has signed up as an official partner of iconic cycling event, the Tour de France. The new sponsorship agreement upgrades the firm’s previous participation as an official supplier in 2015 and 2016 and will run for the next two years. The event will be used as a platform to communicate and promote the Bostik brand to a large global audience.

“We are very pleased to reinforce our association with the Tour de France, which remains among the world’s top three most popular sporting events,” said Vincent Legros, Bostik chairman and chief executive officer. “This new agreement will enable us to both increase our brand visibility and demonstrate our performance over each of the 21 stages.”

Using a promotional theme of “The Gecko Sticks Everywhere,” the new partnership will leverage:

  • Four new Bostik-branded vehicles in the famous “Publicity Caravan” which will precede the peloton on each stage and will distribute over 500,000 gifts and rebate coupons to spectators.
  • High brand visibility along the route
  • Branded warning signs on each stage to safeguard riders at dangerous turns
  • Branded self-adhesive information guides available to all riders for each stage
  • Interactive gaming with the first Facebook Messenger Treasure Hunt available at: http://m.me/Letour or facebook.com/LeTour (From 1 July)
  • Online presence on letour.com and social media accounts
  • Corporate hospitality opportunities for over 550 invited guests

In addition to marketing opportunities at the event, the sponsorship will be leveraged internationally through in-store and product promotions during the summer months.

The 2017 Tour de France will take place July 1-23, starting with the Grand Départ from Düsseldorf in Germany. The 3,540-kilometer route across 21 states will also visit Belgium and Luxembourg. 198 riders from 22 competing teams will encounter some of the most challenging terrain in world cycling before crossing the finish line on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 23.

Tags
2017adhesivesBostikFCNewsflooringFloorsnewssmart adhesivesTour de France
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Bostik becomes official partner of Tour de France

Paris, France—Bostik has signed up as an official partner of iconic cycling event, the Tour de France. The new sponsorship agreement upgrades the firm’s previous participation as an official supplier

Read More

I4F unveils revamped website, launches new installation films

Willemstad, Curaçao—Innovations4Flooring (I4F), a technology company providing flooring solutions, has launched a new set of marketing materials including a new website and two new films available for free download on

Read More

Daltile Gallery hosts hundreds at annual NeoCon luncheon

Chicago—Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery recently welcomed over 500 architects, designers and other customers to its annual “Parked At NeoCon” lunch event. Held every year during the international NeoCon commercial design

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.