Back To Homepage

CCA Global’s Brodsky appears on Canadian national television

June 09, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

250284-ScreenShot2-4c037c-medium-1497019638Toronto, Ontario, Canada—Howard Brodsky was interviewed live on Canadian national television at CBC Headquarters in Toronto on June 6. Brodsky appeared on CBC News Network’s “On The Money” program with award-winning journalist Peter Armstrong to promote the cooperative business model. Brodsky shed light on the unique co-op business structure that allows people to share the costs of business as well as the rewards.

“There is so much opportunity,” Brodsky said on the program. “If you really look at any business, it could be a cooperative. And what it does is empower people and distribute income much more equally.”

During his interview, Brodsky focused on the message that cooperatives are successful businesses. He made the point that cooperatives aren’t the opposite of capitalism; they are a kinder form of capitalism or “capitalism with a conscience.”

“Cooperatives are entrepreneurial, but they’re also scalable and profitable,” Brodsky said. “More importantly, the profit goes back to the people that do the work.”
Brodsky also highlighted the ways that cooperatives can help shift the balance of wealth to be more equally distributed. “There’s so much opportunity. You still don’t hear about cooperatives in the press or even in business schools.”

Brodsky was in Toronto to give remarks at the LBMX Accelerate Conference, a meeting of the world’s top buying professionals from North America, Europe and Asia. He was interviewed on the CBC network after his speech.

Tags
BrodskyCCA GlobalFCNewsflooringFloors
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

CCA Global’s Brodsky appears on Canadian national television

Toronto, Ontario, Canada—Howard Brodsky was interviewed live on Canadian national television at CBC Headquarters in Toronto on June 6. Brodsky appeared on CBC News Network’s “On The Money” program with

Read More

Aspecta, Wilsonart team up at NeoCon

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor will join forces with Wilsonart to provide the company’s Aspecta Ten LVT flooring in the Wilsonart booth at NeoCon. The Aspecta Ten Runyon Oak design in Ashen—a neutral-gray, raw ranch look with

Read More

Houzz launches trade program

Palo Alto, Calif.—Houzz has launched the Houzz Trade Program to provide industry professionals with multiple ways to profit from purchasing and recommending products in the Houzz Marketplace. The Houzz Marketplace

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.