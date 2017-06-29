Continental Products appoints market manager for wood coatings, greenhouse products

Euclid, Ohio—The Continental Products Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keene Family Holdings, has hired Robert Lesher as market manager, wood coatings and greenhouse products.

Lesher joined Continental Products on June 5, 2017 and is responsible for distributor coordination, sales and market development, product management and the overall growth strategy of Weatherseal, Polyseal, Puttylastic and Kool Ray brands. Lesher will be based in the field in Cleveland with an office at the Continental Products plant in Euclid.

“I’m excited to be joining Continental, a local company with such a long history and well-respected reputation,” Lesher said. “I look forward to the challenges ahead and to doing my part to continue with Continental’s focus on superior product quality, innovation and customer service within the specialty wood coatings and greenhouse markets.”

Lesher has a BS in Chemical Engineering from Ohio University, an MBA from Tiffin University and nearly 19 years of professional experience in B2B market development, product management and technical marketing across a wide cross-section of industries that encompasses specialty chemicals, construction products and wireless communications technology.