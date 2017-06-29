Back To Homepage

Continental Products appoints market manager for wood coatings, greenhouse products

June 29, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

03FF1A23-3A6A-4DE0-9A45-7E6CB89AB844Euclid, Ohio—The Continental Products Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keene Family Holdings, has hired Robert Lesher as market manager, wood coatings and greenhouse products.

Lesher joined Continental Products on June 5, 2017 and is responsible for distributor coordination, sales and market development, product management and the overall growth strategy of Weatherseal, Polyseal, Puttylastic and Kool Ray brands. Lesher will be based in the field in Cleveland with an office at the Continental Products plant in Euclid.

“I’m excited to be joining Continental, a local company with such a long history and well-respected reputation,” Lesher said. “I look forward to the challenges ahead and to doing my part to continue with Continental’s focus on superior product quality, innovation and customer service within the specialty wood coatings and greenhouse markets.”

Lesher has a BS in Chemical Engineering from Ohio University, an MBA from Tiffin University and nearly 19 years of professional experience in B2B market development, product management and technical marketing across a wide cross-section of industries that encompasses specialty chemicals, construction products and wireless communications technology.

Tags
Continental Productsmarket managerRobert Lesher
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Keene Family of Companies acquires Village Plastics

Mayfield Heights, Ohio—Keene Family of Companies has acquired family-owned and operated Village Plastics Co., a precision manufacturer of thermoplastic welding rod and 3D printing filament. The new addition will join

Read More

Continental Products appoints market manager for wood coatings, greenhouse products

Euclid, Ohio—The Continental Products Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keene Family Holdings, has hired Robert Lesher as market manager, wood coatings and greenhouse products. Lesher joined Continental Products on June

Read More

American Olean expands natural stone, outdoor tile offerings

Dallas—American Olean recently introduced four new collections, expanding its broad selection of product offerings to include varieties of wall tile, natural stone and exterior tile. The new product offerings include:

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.