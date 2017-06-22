Crossville collections installed in smart home for wounded veteran

Crossville, Tenn.—As the tile supplier for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program in 2017, Crossville recently contributed the tile for a specially adapted smart home for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lucas David Cifka (Ret.) and his family. The house was dedicated in a ceremony on June 15, in Canyon Lake, Texas.

More than 1,000 square feet of Crossville tile was installed in the master bath, the guest bath, the mudroom and kitchen covering the floors and walls. Brandi Hines, interior designer, worked with the Cifka family to specify tile with the desired look and performance needed throughout the home.

The master bath features Crossville’s Buenos Aires Mood collection and Yin + Yang collection. Crossville’s Ready-to-Wear in the color Smarty Pants was specified for the guest bathroom; while the Color By Numbers collection in the Nine Lives hues was used to accent the guest bath, as well as the family’s mud room. For the walls in the kitchen, Crossville’s Savoy collection in white was installed.

“It’s exciting to know a deserving wounded warrior and his family are enjoying the comforts of a brand new, specially adapted smart home—and that our tile is a part of their everyday surroundings,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “The tile options specified for Staff Sgt. Cifka’s home are not only beautiful but also practical for a busy family.”