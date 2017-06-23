Back To Homepage

Daltile Gallery hosts hundreds at annual NeoCon luncheon

June 23, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-06-23 at 10.50.43 AMChicago—Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery recently welcomed over 500 architects, designers and other customers to its annual “Parked At NeoCon” lunch event. Held every year during the international NeoCon commercial design tradeshow, Daltile’s luncheon showcased the brand’s exciting new products and gave NeoCon attendees a nice, relaxing oasis from the miles-long tradeshow held just across the street in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart. Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery is part of the brand’s vast network of design galleries, design studios and design service centers catering to customers nationwide.

“Like all of the showrooms in our nationwide network, Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery showcases samples of our entire line, including our newly-launched products,” said Allison Santarossa, Daltile architectural representative. “It was really exciting to see the very positive reaction the commercial design community had to our new products.”

The Daltile Chicago gallery is one of the 35 Daltile Design Galleries, Daltile Design Studios and Daltile Design Service Centers located across the United States. Considered an integral part of the brand’s success, these Daltile showrooms give interior designers, architects and curious homeowners a chance to explore Daltile collections in-person. Daltile design consultants are always on-hand to help architecture and design professionals as well as their clients select the best Daltile product for every project.

 

 

Tags
ChicagocommercialDaltiledesignFCNewsflooringFloorsgalleryluncheonNeoConnewsTile
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Daltile Gallery hosts hundreds at annual NeoCon luncheon

Chicago—Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery recently welcomed over 500 architects, designers and other customers to its annual “Parked At NeoCon” lunch event. Held every year during the international NeoCon commercial design

Read More

Milliken to increase prices for commercial carpet

Spartanburg, SC—Milliken will initiate a 4% to 6% price increase for its commercial soft surface flooring to take effect August 7. The initiative includes its North American portfolio of commercial

Read More

NeoCon 2017 sees increase in attendance

Chicago—NeoCon yet again proved that it is the world’s premier platform for commercial design as it took over The Mart from June 12-14. Registered attendance rose 7% over the 2016

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.