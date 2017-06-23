Daltile Gallery hosts hundreds at annual NeoCon luncheon

Chicago—Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery recently welcomed over 500 architects, designers and other customers to its annual “Parked At NeoCon” lunch event. Held every year during the international NeoCon commercial design tradeshow, Daltile’s luncheon showcased the brand’s exciting new products and gave NeoCon attendees a nice, relaxing oasis from the miles-long tradeshow held just across the street in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart. Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery is part of the brand’s vast network of design galleries, design studios and design service centers catering to customers nationwide.

“Like all of the showrooms in our nationwide network, Daltile’s Chicago Design Gallery showcases samples of our entire line, including our newly-launched products,” said Allison Santarossa, Daltile architectural representative. “It was really exciting to see the very positive reaction the commercial design community had to our new products.”

The Daltile Chicago gallery is one of the 35 Daltile Design Galleries, Daltile Design Studios and Daltile Design Service Centers located across the United States. Considered an integral part of the brand’s success, these Daltile showrooms give interior designers, architects and curious homeowners a chance to explore Daltile collections in-person. Daltile design consultants are always on-hand to help architecture and design professionals as well as their clients select the best Daltile product for every project.