Dancik sells new ERP system to Premier Tile

Cary, N.C.—Dancik has sold a 35-user SaaS license for Navigator, DNav-BI, DNav-Online, and DNav-EDI to Premier Tile—a distributor of tile, stone, LVP/LVT, brick and related accessories that serves retailers throughout the Midwest.

Premier Tile has been utilizing its current ERP system since 2005, but concerns with hardware infrastructure, lack of future scalability and limited hosting options lead them to select a new business management solution.

“Premier Tile chose Dancik for its ERP solution for a number of reasons,” said Kerry Reiss, controller at Premier Tile Corp. “They are the industry leader for floor covering distribution companies, 100% cloud based and offer customer access immediately. Also, they are scalable, allowing us to not only meet the needs of today but to easily scale to the needs of tomorrow.”

DNav is a fully integrated enterprise management solution designed specifically for flooring retailers, manufacturers and distributors. Sales processing, mobile data access, inventory management, business intelligence and accounting are easy to use and fully integrated. DNav’s modern architecture and comprehensive industry-specific functionality make it the easy choice for flooring companies looking to take their business to the next level.