Emser Tile opens new branch in Houston

June 19, 2017
Emser LogoLos Angeles—Emser Tile has opened its 72nd branch in North America. The new location marks its fourth branch in Houston and 10th in Texas.

Emser has experienced exponential growth in the Houston market throughout the last 14 years. The company adds a fourth location to strategically position itself in all four quadrants of the metropolitan area as well as contribute new jobs to the southeast Houston economy.

“We are honored to be able to further service our growing customer base in southeast Houston,” said Barbara Haaksma, vice president of marketing for Emser Tile. “This fourth location allows us to expand our unparalleled customer service and provide robust support for the thriving Houston community.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Emser celebrates its 50th anniversary of providing tile and natural stone products next year. The company continues to grow its presence throughout North America, expanding its footprint and customer service efforts across the West, Midwest and East Coast regions.

Floor Covering News

