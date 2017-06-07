Back To Homepage

FloorFolio releases new product

June 07, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

EQ-II-press-releaseEdison, N.J.—FloorFolio has released EnviroQuiet II, its newest version of EnviroQuiet. The “II” in new product stands for Instant Install, according to the company.

EnviroQuiet II offers all of the same benefits of the company’s original EnviroQuiet without the delays incurred to acclimate the product to ideal jobsite conditions. While it is still a glue-down product, EnviroQuiet II offers instant access to installation.

FloorFolio now offers four versions of its patented EnviroQuiet: Standard, Premium, Commercial and now EnviroQuiet II.

For more information, please visit www.floorfolio.com.

Tags
EnviroQuiet IIFCNewsFloorFolioflooringFloorsnew productnews
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Houzz launches trade program

Palo Alto, Calif.—Houzz has launched the Houzz Trade Program to provide industry professionals with multiple ways to profit from purchasing and recommending products in the Houzz Marketplace. The Houzz Marketplace

Read More

Tarkett, Gilford-Johnson Flooring expand partnership

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford-Johnson Flooring was appointed as a Tarkett residential and commercial distributor for Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The distributor has been a long-term partner with the Tarkett family of brands in

Read More

FloorFolio releases new product

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio has released EnviroQuiet II, its newest version of EnviroQuiet. The “II” in new product stands for Instant Install, according to the company. EnviroQuiet II offers all of the

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.