FloorFolio releases new product

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio has released EnviroQuiet II, its newest version of EnviroQuiet. The “II” in new product stands for Instant Install, according to the company.

EnviroQuiet II offers all of the same benefits of the company’s original EnviroQuiet without the delays incurred to acclimate the product to ideal jobsite conditions. While it is still a glue-down product, EnviroQuiet II offers instant access to installation.

FloorFolio now offers four versions of its patented EnviroQuiet: Standard, Premium, Commercial and now EnviroQuiet II.

