Back To Homepage

Fuse Alliance network welcomes new members, preferred supplier

June 01, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ONeill-Brothers-Flooring-logoLaguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, welcomes two new commercial flooring contractors—O’Neill Brothers Flooring and FloorMax—to the network. With the addition of these two contractors, the organization reaches 96 members. The company also welcomes InstaFloor as the network’s newest preferred supplier.

Based in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., O’Neill Brothers Flooring provides quality flooring products and services with experience in vinyl tile, sheet vinyl, ceramic tile, laminate and hardwood. With quality craftsmanship and efficient management, O’Neill Brothers Flooring boasts a skilled team of supervisors and crews with over 15 years of experience in the flooring industry.

floormax usa logoFloorMax USA, based in Harrisburg, Pa., is a full service commercial flooring contractor providing material procurement, installation, repairs and maintenance services. FloorMax USA services all segments in the commercial flooring industry with a strong focus in retail and hospitality.

instafloor-na-logoPart of InstaGroup, InstaFloor has been supplying high performing flooring products for over 25 years. InstaFloor provides the durable, long lasting flooring products including InstaLay, a high performance acoustic underlay; InstaCradle, versatile, patented acoustic can sports cradles and base packers made from high quality recycled rubber crumb (from worn vehicle tires); and InstaStop, an exciting new generation of door stoppers.

Tags
dealersFCNewsflooringFloorsfuse alliancefuse alliance networkNetworknewsorganizationretailers
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Armstrong Flooring awards ‘Seeing is Believing’ winners

  Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has named the winners of its “Seeing is Believing” contest, which showcased its innovative and patented Diamond 10 Technology commercial product portfolio. Armstrong Flooring originally launched

Read More

Fuse Alliance network welcomes new members, preferred supplier

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, welcomes two new commercial flooring contractors—O’Neill Brothers Flooring and FloorMax—to the network. With the addition of these two

Read More

Dancik sells new ERP system to Premier Tile

Cary, N.C.—Dancik has sold a 35-user SaaS license for Navigator, DNav-BI, DNav-Online, and DNav-EDI to Premier Tile—a distributor of tile, stone, LVP/LVT, brick and related accessories that serves retailers throughout

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.