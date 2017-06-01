Fuse Alliance network welcomes new members, preferred supplier

Laguna Niguel, Calif.—Fuse Alliance, a member-owned organization of professional, commercial flooring contractors, welcomes two new commercial flooring contractors—O’Neill Brothers Flooring and FloorMax—to the network. With the addition of these two contractors, the organization reaches 96 members. The company also welcomes InstaFloor as the network’s newest preferred supplier.

Based in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., O’Neill Brothers Flooring provides quality flooring products and services with experience in vinyl tile, sheet vinyl, ceramic tile, laminate and hardwood. With quality craftsmanship and efficient management, O’Neill Brothers Flooring boasts a skilled team of supervisors and crews with over 15 years of experience in the flooring industry.

FloorMax USA, based in Harrisburg, Pa., is a full service commercial flooring contractor providing material procurement, installation, repairs and maintenance services. FloorMax USA services all segments in the commercial flooring industry with a strong focus in retail and hospitality.

Part of InstaGroup, InstaFloor has been supplying high performing flooring products for over 25 years. InstaFloor provides the durable, long lasting flooring products including InstaLay, a high performance acoustic underlay; InstaCradle, versatile, patented acoustic can sports cradles and base packers made from high quality recycled rubber crumb (from worn vehicle tires); and InstaStop, an exciting new generation of door stoppers.