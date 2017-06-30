Healthier Choice Flooring hires national sales manager

Dalton, Ga.—Healthier Choice Flooring has hired Greg Guagenti as national sales manager, according to Jim Meadows, vice president of sales. As national sales manager, Guagenti will be responsible for providing direction, training and assistance to the sales team while identifying new opportunities for continued growth.

Guagenti was previously employed by JJ Haines for 18 years as account executive for the Southeastern U.S. As account executive, his responsibilities included the sales of all flooring and installation products with a large concentration on carpet cushion in Dalton, Ga., and surrounding areas.

“I’m honored and excited to be given this opportunity with Healthier Choice Flooring,” said Guagenti. “I have spent the last 18 years of my career with JJ Haines developing the skills needed to accept an opportunity like this one.”