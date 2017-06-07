Houzz launches trade program

Palo Alto, Calif.—Houzz has launched the Houzz Trade Program to provide industry professionals with multiple ways to profit from purchasing and recommending products in the Houzz Marketplace. The Houzz Marketplace offers everything from items for major remodeling projects and custom home builds, such as bathtubs and fixtures, to furniture and decor products. All professionals working in the home improvement industry, including designers, architects, contractors and more, can apply to the program. The Houzz Trade Program is integrated with existing Houzz tools including ideabooks and Sketch.

Some of the benefits of the Houzz Trade Program include:

Trade-only pricing with discounts up to 50% on hundreds of thousands of products including top brands, European products and Houzz exclusives, plus earn Houzz credit on regular priced items

The opportunity to earn up to 10% in credit when clients purchase any of the 8 million retail-priced products

A dedicated trade support team to help facilitate and expedite orders

Free shipping on most trade-discounted orders over $49

Some of the vendors providing discounts to Houzz pros enrolled in the Trade Program include Baldwin, Emerson, Feiss, Flos, Kraus, Missoni Home, Safavieh and Swarovski.

Houzz has also arranged pre-approval into the Trade Program for members of several industry trade associations, including the American Society for Interior Designers (ASID), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the American Institute of Architects (AIA) the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) and the Interior Design Society (IDS).

To learn more about the Houzz Trade Program and to enroll, visit houzz.com/trade-program.