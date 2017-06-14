Back To Homepage

InstaFloor NA appoints new business development manager, new distributors

June 14, 2017
instafloor-na-logoFarmers Branch, Texas—InstaFloor North America has tapped Mike Darcey as the company’s new business development manager, West Coast, USA. Darcey has over 30 years of experience in the wholesale flooring manufacturing industry and previous worked at Ark Floors Inc.

In this position Darcey will be responsible for developing InstaFloor business covered in the southwest by distributor BR Funsten & Tom Duffy, which has a comprehensive network of 23 locations throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. He will also develop business covered in the northwest by new distributor, T&A Supply Co., which supplies a range of flooring materials and accessories from its 17 ranch outlets in Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Alaska and Hawaii.

“We are very pleased that Mike has joined us and I’m sure he will prove to be an important addition as we look to further expand our business and increase market penetration, particularly for our acoustic, self-adhesive flooring installation system, InstaLay,” said Bas van Genderen, managing director of InstaFloor NA.

InstaFloor aims to enhance its continued market growth through the addition of another new distributor covering the southern states. T&L Distributing has corporate offices in Houston and seven regional warehouse locations serving Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Arkansas. This means InstaFloor NA now has a network of distributors in the U.S. covering 48 states.

