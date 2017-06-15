Karastan’s Kismet collection taps performance qualities of wool, SmartStrand Silk

Dalton, Ga.— Karastan’s Kismet collection by brings together the company’s historical love of producing quality wool rugs with the innovative fibers of SmartStrand Silk.

“Kismet is defined as something significant happening that comes about by fate,” said Tracy Pruitt, vice president of design, Karastan. “So perhaps it is fate, or kismet, that Karastan, which has been revolutionizing the rug and carpet industry since the 1920s, would think to combine wool and SmartStrand Silk in one incredible collection. Together they achieve a remarkable product that optimizes the quality of each: the sophisticated matte finish of New Zealand wool is contrasted with the silky sheen of SmartStrand creating a riot of textures, hand-feel and surface variation.”

Patterns in the Kismet collection are also based on the old and the new. Archival patterns, reinvented in new and colorful ways, share the stage with styles that are completely abstract and textural. All of the rugs are realized in a range of neutrals, grays and cream with accents of steel blue, pale wheat and aqua.

With the durability, sustainability and performance attributes of both wool and SmartStrand, Kismet rugs are soft, long lasting and contribute to a healthier home and planet, according to Karastan. With a low-profile pile height reminiscent of timeworn antique Persian rugs, they are finished using the same wash techniques Karastan has used for years.