Back To Homepage

Karastan’s Kismet collection taps performance qualities of wool, SmartStrand Silk

June 15, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Karastan-Kismet-Karma BlushDalton, Ga.— Karastan’s Kismet collection by brings together the company’s historical love of producing quality wool rugs with the innovative fibers of SmartStrand Silk.

“Kismet is defined as something significant happening that comes about by fate,” said Tracy Pruitt, vice president of design, Karastan. “So perhaps it is fate, or kismet, that Karastan, which has been revolutionizing the rug and carpet industry since the 1920s, would think to combine wool and SmartStrand Silk in one incredible collection. Together they achieve a remarkable product that optimizes the quality of each: the sophisticated matte finish of New Zealand wool is contrasted with the silky sheen of SmartStrand creating a riot of textures, hand-feel and surface variation.”

Patterns in the Kismet collection are also based on the old and the new. Archival patterns, reinvented in new and colorful ways, share the stage with styles that are completely abstract and textural. All of the rugs are realized in a range of neutrals, grays and cream with accents of steel blue, pale wheat and aqua.

With the durability, sustainability and performance attributes of both wool and SmartStrand, Kismet rugs are soft, long lasting and contribute to a healthier home and planet, according to Karastan. With a low-profile pile height reminiscent of timeworn antique Persian rugs, they are finished using the same wash techniques Karastan has used for years.

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsKarastanKismetnewsrugs
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Karastan’s Kismet collection taps performance qualities of wool, SmartStrand Silk

Dalton, Ga.— Karastan’s Kismet collection by brings together the company’s historical love of producing quality wool rugs with the innovative fibers of SmartStrand Silk. “Kismet is defined as something significant

Read More

Royalty Carpet Mills closes its doors

Royalty Carpet Mills, a West Coast carpet manufacturer for nearly a half-century, has abruptly closed its doors and ceased operations, effective immediately, FCNews has learned. An automated voice message left

Read More

InstaFloor NA appoints new business development manager, new distributors

Farmers Branch, Texas—InstaFloor North America has tapped Mike Darcey as the company’s new business development manager, West Coast, USA. Darcey has over 30 years of experience in the wholesale flooring

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.