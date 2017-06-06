Back To Homepage

Karndean to feature next-gen design at NeoCon

June 06, 2017
Karndean-Designfloor_logo-2-col-on-white-background-1024x270Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring will showcase its full commercial product portfolio, featuring new product ranges, designflooring capabilities and interactive experiences at its NeoCon booth (#7-8116).

Attendees will have the chance to see the company’s full glue down offering and learn how designflooring can enhance any commercial environment. Designers will also be able to experiment with designflooring using interactive kiosks that contain the company’s digital Floorstyle design tool.

“Our design components allow commercial designers the freedom to make any design imaginable a reality,” said Larry Browder, CEO. “These components may be used to highlight entranceways and reception areas, create pathways to facilitate employee, patient or student flow, and zone areas of an open space based on function.”

Pushing the boundaries of designflooring one step further is Karndean Designflooring’s Kaleidoscope collection, which features modular, compatible designs in six geometric forms. Kaleidoscope is a 2016 Good Design award-winner and a finalist in the 2017 Hospitality Design Product Awards.

Making their debut at NeoCon are the company’s two newest floating floors, LooseLay Longboard and Korlok, designed for quick and easy installation in environments where there is little downtime. LooseLay Longboard’s 59-inch long planks are ideal for remodeling existing spaces, as they can be laid over existing tile, LVT and VCT, and anchored in place by Karndean Designflooring’s K-Wave friction grip backing. Korlok, the company’s new rigid core locking floor, features proprietary K-Core technology and meets the ASTM standard for indentation resistance.

