Keene Family of Companies acquires Village Plastics

June 30, 2017
Keene-Family-of-Companies-smallerMayfield Heights, Ohio—Keene Family of Companies has acquired family-owned and operated Village Plastics Co., a precision manufacturer of thermoplastic welding rod and 3D printing filament. The new addition will join Keene Building Products, Dependable, LLC and Continental Products, Ltd.

Village Plastics’ manufacturing facility is located in Barberton, Ohio and features completely customized extrusion lines combined with in-house tooling capabilities. The addition of Village Plastics will allow for brand expansion and give Keene Family of Companies a chance to grow in the local community, as well as nationally.

“With every acquisition we have found more synergistic aspects than we thought possible,” said Jim Keene, CEO. “The addition of Village Plastics will be no different and the precision quality of the extrusions will add to our understanding of filament production while we develop further our profiling capabilities.”

Village Plastics is currently open for business, accepting orders and ready to serve the needs of its customers. The operation is still running 24 hours a day with the management staff that includes John Hosbach as manager.

Keene Family of Companies acquires Village Plastics

