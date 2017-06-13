Mannington Mills completes sale of VCT business to Armstrong Flooring
Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has closed on the sale of its vinyl composition tile (VCT) business to Armstrong Flooring. The transaction was announced on May 8.
“Our long-term growth strategy is focused on investment in high-growth, high-profit markets and categories,” said Russell Grizzle, president and CEO, Mannington Mills. “The sale of the VCT business allows us to aggressively pursue those opportunities.”
Mannington Mills is a fourth generation, family-owned company with a strong U.S. manufacturing base. “Our successful history is based on growth through innovation and investment with a commitment to our valued distributor partners and customers,” Grizzle noted. “We plan to continue that into the future.”