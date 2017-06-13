Back To Homepage

Mannington Mills completes sale of VCT business to Armstrong Flooring

June 13, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

logo_manningtonSalem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has closed on the sale of its vinyl composition tile (VCT) business to Armstrong Flooring. The transaction was announced on May 8.

“Our long-term growth strategy is focused on investment in high-growth, high-profit markets and categories,” said Russell Grizzle, president and CEO, Mannington Mills. “The sale of the VCT business allows us to aggressively pursue those opportunities.”

Mannington Mills is a fourth generation, family-owned company with a strong U.S. manufacturing base. “Our successful history is based on growth through innovation and investment with a commitment to our valued distributor partners and customers,” Grizzle noted. “We plan to continue that into the future.”

Tags
Armstrong flooringflooringFloorsMannington MillsmanufacturersmanufacturingVCTVCT business
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Marazzi releases three new tile collections

Dallas—Marazzi has launched three new tile collections, including wood-, marble- and limestone-looks. These new collections feature bolder, classically-inspired aesthetics and join the tile manufacturer’s celebrated offerings. “Our designers and the

Read More

Mannington Mills completes sale of VCT business to Armstrong Flooring

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has closed on the sale of its vinyl composition tile (VCT) business to Armstrong Flooring. The transaction was announced on May 8. “Our long-term growth strategy is

Read More

Crossville hosts University of Tennessee students at NeoCon

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville will host four students from the University of Tennessee College of Architecture and Design at NeoCon 2017. These students earned the trip by creating winning, tile-focused projects as part

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.