Metroflor continues sustainability, transparency efforts

June 06, 2017
metroflor-newNorwalk, Conn.—Metroflor Corp. is expanding its sustainability and transparency efforts under the combined direction of Harlan Stone, Metroflor’s Group CEO, and Rochelle Routman, chief sustainability officer. Routman leads the Product Authority Team, which oversees all aspects of the product channel through a sustainability lens: product and social transparency, customer service, testing and compliance, innovation, quality and performance.

As part of its commitment to transparency in the resilient flooring industry, Metroflor has issued a Declare label, analogous to nutrition labels for building products, for its Aspecta Ten, a multi-layer flooring product that features the company’s proprietary Isocore Technology. This new label adds to the company’s existing portfolio of Declare labels for the entire Aspecta commercial range—over 200 patterns in total across the three collections.

Additionally, the company has issued Health Product Declarations (HPDs) for its full line of Aspecta products. HPDs are comprehensive transparency documents that provide health-related information for product ingredients. Declare labels and HPDs are recognized by the USGBC for credit under LEEDv4 and can also contribute toward credits under the WELL Building Standard. Metroflor is also a proud sponsor and participant of Mindful Materials, a program aimed at providing designers, architects and others with the tools needed to consider human health and environmental impacts of products in the built environment.

Metroflor has also initiated Life Cycle Assessments that will further explore the environmental impacts of its products. This will inform the company on additional improvements it needs to make to further reduce its environmental footprint in manufacturing.

