Mohawk expands tile manufacturing footprint

Nashville—Mohawk Industries has announced it will expand its ceramic tile manufacturing operations in Dickson, Tenn. Plans call for the addition of a second plant near its recently built tile factory, resulting in the creation of 245 jobs.

“The positive experiences we had previously in selecting the location, working with state and local officials—and then executing on our plan to create the Dickson tile manufacturing plant—made us ultimately realize that we didn’t need to look very far to find the ideal location for this second plant,” said John Turner, Jr., president of Dal-Tile, which will operate the plant. “We’re excited about this opportunity to expand our team in Dickson in order to help our customers be more successful.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam welcomed the news. “I want to thank Mohawk Industries for choosing to expand in Dickson and for creating more than 200 new jobs in Tennessee and Dickson County. Mohawk is a global leader in the tile industry, and it means a great deal that a company of this magnitude has made the decision to expand in Tennessee. Mohawk’s investment in Dickson County brings us one step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high-quality jobs.”

Bob Rolfe, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner, echoed those sentiments. “Tennessee is known for its manufacturing industry, and it is exciting news that Mohawk Industries will be adding 245 new jobs to this sector. Mohawk’s decision to build this new plant in the Dickson area validates its confidence in hiring and employing talented Tennessee residents and growing its business here.”

Since beginning operations in March 2016, the Dickson tile plant—located in the William D. Field-Dickson County Industrial Park—has produced approximately 100 million square feet of ceramic tile products. Earlier this year Mohawk expanded the facility to include an extensive customer showroom.

“Dal-Tile and Mohawk have quickly become a valuable part of the economy of the city of Dickson since opening their [first manufacturing facility here,]” said Dickson Mayor Don Weiss Jr. “The company’s decision to expand with a second plant is further evidence of Mohawk’s confidence in the workforce of Dickson and surrounding areas. It will put an empty building back into production and more than replace those previously lost jobs.”

Construction on the new facility is slated to begin this summer, with start-up expected to begin in late 2018.