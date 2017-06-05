Back To Homepage

NAFCD, Caliper enter partnership

June 05, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-06-05 at 11.58.36 AMChicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has entered a partnership with Caliper, a New Jersey-based talent management firm that guides businesses in developing their workforce and aligning talent with strategy.

Caliper is designed to make personnel decisions, from hiring to succession planning, more seamless and precision-based for association members. NAFCD members will receive discounts on Caliper’s pre-employment assessment tools and other services that have been proven to help businesses become more agile and innovative, attract the best candidates, and promote from within.

“In partnering with Caliper, we, at NAFCD, are taking steps to provide solutions for our members who face challenges related to attracting young talent to the industry, diversifying their teams, and building a pipeline of future leaders,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president, NAFCD. “Our goal is to give our members the tools to be successful and partnering with Caliper serves as an important piece of delivering that promise.”

Caliper uses a proven science-based approach to evaluate the performance potential of job applicants for sales, customer service, leadership, and technical roles in construction, manufacturing, distribution, retail, and other business segments. They are equipped to serve companies of all sizes, from two-person firms to global corporations.

Association members who want to take advantage of the discount on Caliper’s employee-assessment instruments and other services can visit the associations website for details.

Tags
association membersbusinessCaliperflooringFloorsNAFCDpartnershipretailers
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Ardex introduces X 90 Outdoor mortar

Aliquippa, Pa.—Ardex Americas’ X 90 Outdoor MicroteC3 rapid-set, flexible tile and stone mortar is now available for purchase at Ardex distributors throughout North America. Featuring revolutionary weatherproof innovation in mortar

Read More

Armstrong Flooring partners with BIMsmith

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has partnered with BIMsmith to provide tools to help designers visualize and choose the best flooring for their projects. BIMsmith is a free, cloud-based platform that allows

Read More

FCLC taps Blochinger as chairman, welcomes new member

Chicago—The Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC) added Robert Blochinger, president of the National Institute of Certified Floorcovering Inspectors, as its new chair starting immediately. Blochinger will help lead FCLC through

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.