Back To Homepage

NeoCon 2017 sees increase in attendance

June 22, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NeoConChicago—NeoCon yet again proved that it is the world’s premier platform for commercial design as it took over The Mart from June 12-14. Registered attendance rose 7% over the 2016 edition as the show hits new record highs year after year. The Mart’s continued investments into the building did not go unnoticed as new amenities and modernizations helped complement the overall show experience. Upgrades were apparent from the ground up as NeoCon attendees enjoyed The Mart’s brand new 2nd floor lounge, Marshall’s Landing, designed by A+I Architects and operated by DMK Restaurant Group and a new venue for keynotes and seminars on the 19th floor.

NeoCon 2017 welcomed six new permanent showrooms to the building, as well as 75 innovative new companies to the exhibitor roster. Rich programming and a wealth of special events, parties, award ceremonies and inspiring exhibits made for a productive and fun show.

“We went into this year strong—showrooms were at capacity and there were 28% ‘new to NeoCon’ brands in our sold out 7th floor exhibit hall,” said Byron Morton, vice president of leasing, NeoCon Shows. “The buzz continued to build with three full days of sold-out keynotes, at-capacity CEU sessions, innovative product launches and dynamic networking events. We look forward to leveraging this momentum as we get ready for NeoCon’s 50th anniversary in 2018.”

Sit/stand solutions, privacy pods, ergonomic seating, integrated technologies and high-performance textiles were among five of the top trends seen throughout the show. Yet, there was a rich diversity to the offerings, enabling specifiers more choice and flexibility for their projects. The talks and topics headlined by keynotes Arianna Huffington, Jessica Green and John Ronan and the debut of “Icons @ NeoCon” gave further insight into the future of commercial interiors.

NeoCon 2018, the 50th anniversary event, will be held from June 11-13 at the Mart.

Tags
2017commercial flooringFCNewsflooringFloorsNeoConNeoCon2017newsThe Mart
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

NeoCon 2017 sees increase in attendance

Chicago—NeoCon yet again proved that it is the world’s premier platform for commercial design as it took over The Mart from June 12-14. Registered attendance rose 7% over the 2016

Read More

Mohawk expands tile manufacturing footprint

Nashville—Mohawk Industries has announced it will expand its ceramic tile manufacturing operations in Dickson, Tenn. Plans call for the addition of a second plant near its recently built tile factory,

Read More

Crossville collections installed in smart home for wounded veteran

Crossville, Tenn.—As the tile supplier for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program in 2017, Crossville recently contributed the tile for a specially adapted smart home for U.S. Army Staff Sgt.

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.