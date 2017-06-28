Samling Global USA, BBOSS expand national sales team

Norcross, Ga.—Samling Global USA and BBOSS has named Christina Dixon as business development manager, North America, for Samling Global USA. Dixon is a 20-year industry veteran with 10 years of experience in key roles at Armstrong Flooring.

With the addition of Dixon, the companies continue to expand their national sales team by adding top talent. In her new role, Dixon will focus on new private label opportunities within the engineered and solid hardwood flooring categories.

“Christina is a great addition to our team,” said Jim Fiore, vice president. “Her experience and solid track record for sales leadership will help us build new relationships across the United States and Canadian markets.”