Tarkett, Gilford-Johnson Flooring expand partnership

Jeffersonville, Ind.—Gilford-Johnson Flooring was appointed as a Tarkett residential and commercial distributor for Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The distributor has been a long-term partner with the Tarkett family of brands in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee.

“Before Gilford-Flooring and Johnson Wholesale Floors joined forces last year, Johnson had a long-term relationship with Tarkett as one of [its] largest distributors,” said Scott Roy, president and CEO, Gilford-Johnson Flooring. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to strengthen that position with Tarkett across our entire trading area now.”

Affective June 5, the enhanced partnership means that Gilford-Johnson Flooring’s dealer network from Lake Michigan to Key West will have access to a variety of Tarkett products, including Johnsonite, Tarkett Commercial, and Tarkett Residential.

“As a result of the longstanding business relationship and performance by Johnson Wholesale Floors, it was an easy decision to expand the trading area into the Midwest region,” said Jeff Fenwick, president and COO, Tarkett North America. “We are very excited about the future of Tarkett with Gilford-Johnson Flooring.”