Ardex Americas to expand Aliquippa facility

Aliquippa, Pa.—Ardex Americas recently announced a major expansion of its Aliquippa, Pa., manufacturing facility, effectively doubling its size. This is the third such expansion for the company this year. In February Ardex released news of an extension for the Dallas, Ga., plant and is also currently working to expand the manufacturing footprint in Stockton, Calif. The Aliquippa addition, which is the site of the Americas headquarters, includes significant increases in warehouse and production capabilities to better facilitate Ardex’s growth strategy.

“This expansion is a direct result of our growth and allows Ardex to continue to provide innovative products to our existing customer base as well as meet the future needs of an expanding market,” Jesse David, Ardex Americas president, explained. “We are committed to investing capital into our plants and infrastructure to provide the very highest levels of service and support that our customers demand.”

The expansion includes the addition of a new production operation and additional capacity to support future growth. “We wanted to enhance the capabilities of our operation group and increase efficiencies in the long term,” Jim Masterson, Ardex director of operations, added. “This will help both production and storage and position us well for the future.”

The Aliquippa expansion project will continue in phases for the rest of 2017 and into 2018 but will have no effect on how customers are serviced.