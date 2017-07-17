Back To Homepage

Beaulieu Group files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

July 17, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Beaulieu-AmericaDalton—Beaulieu Group LLC announced that it has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Rome Division.

According to Beaulieu, the company’s existing lenders have agreed to continue to support the company by providing debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing that will be combined with its cash from operations to ensure and support continued business operations.

“Beaulieu family members and our board of managers believe pursuing a restructuring through Chapter 11 is the best path forward at this time,” said Michael Pollard, president of Beaulieu Group. “We have evaluated alternatives to address Beaulieu’s capital structure, and believe that restructuring through the Chapter 11 process will best position all of Beaulieu Group LLC’s businesses for future success.”

Pollard continued, “this is a necessary process as we continue to execute our long-term strategic plans for the business. Our business model has changed with the industry and our client base since our current capital structure was put into place. This restructuring will allow us to invest in the business going forward and emerge a stronger organization. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our customers and employees throughout this process. I am confident that we have the talented and committed team capable of executing the reorganization plan. We appreciate the support of our vendors and customers as we move through this process.”

Tags
bankruptcy protectionBeaulieuBeaulieu AmericaChapter 11flooringflooring manufacturerFloorsmanufacturer
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Obit: Americo Amorim

Americo Amorim, known as the King of Cork for building his fortune on cork stoppers and believed to be Portugal’s wealthiest man, has died. He was 82. Amorim’s fortune was

Read More

Beaulieu Group files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Dalton—Beaulieu Group LLC announced that it has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Rome Division. According to Beaulieu, the

Read More

fcB2B to unveil new standards at 2017 meeting

Dalton—fcB2B will hold its annual meeting at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Aug. 15-17, according to Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA. The event will coincide with the CFI Convention

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.