Back To Homepage

Belknap White Group unveils interactive website

July 31, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BWG_WEBSITE_SCREENSHOTMansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) has launched a revamped website, promising to be a comprehensive and valuable resource for floor covering industry professionals.

“Our new user-friendly site has been crafted to be mobile-friendly,” said Derek Morrocco, BWG digital strategist. “It is just as easily accessed, just as simple to use, by those on the go as it is when used by one sitting in front of a computer. One upgrade feature to note is our ‘Resources’ page, which provides an overview of everything BWG. From new products to local training events, industry news to manufacturer installation videos, browsers now can find anything they need ‘all in one spot.’”

Another key feature of the site includes access to BWG’s extensive portfolio of best-in-class surfacing materials and preparation products. Customers are invited to join BWG’s Décor24 Program to search inventory and easily place orders 24/7 through the site. Price lists, invoice access, delivery status and special promotions are just some of the added-value items the new BWG site offers.

In sync with the group’s ongoing commitment to help customers succeed, the website also offers the opportunity for clients to sign up for BWG’s Flooring Plus Program as well as a plethora of information on merchandising, marketing, technology, education and business resources.

Tags
Belknap-White GroupBWGflooringFloorsindustry newsnewswebsite
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Belknap White Group unveils interactive website

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) has launched a revamped website, promising to be a comprehensive and valuable resource for floor covering industry professionals. “Our new user-friendly site has been

Read More

J+J Flooring Group introduces new Kinetex products

Dalton—J+J Flooring Group recently introduced two new Kinetex products: Put a Cork in It and Tri-Plex. Both feature the human-centered properties for which Kinetex products are known, along with contemporary

Read More

EGGER to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility

Lexington, N.C.—EGGER, a wood-based materials suppliers for the furniture, wood construction and flooring industries, will build its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Davidson County, N.C. Over the next 15 years,

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.