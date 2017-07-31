Belknap White Group unveils interactive website

Mansfield, Mass.—The Belknap White Group (BWG) has launched a revamped website, promising to be a comprehensive and valuable resource for floor covering industry professionals.

“Our new user-friendly site has been crafted to be mobile-friendly,” said Derek Morrocco, BWG digital strategist. “It is just as easily accessed, just as simple to use, by those on the go as it is when used by one sitting in front of a computer. One upgrade feature to note is our ‘Resources’ page, which provides an overview of everything BWG. From new products to local training events, industry news to manufacturer installation videos, browsers now can find anything they need ‘all in one spot.’”

Another key feature of the site includes access to BWG’s extensive portfolio of best-in-class surfacing materials and preparation products. Customers are invited to join BWG’s Décor24 Program to search inventory and easily place orders 24/7 through the site. Price lists, invoice access, delivery status and special promotions are just some of the added-value items the new BWG site offers.

In sync with the group’s ongoing commitment to help customers succeed, the website also offers the opportunity for clients to sign up for BWG’s Flooring Plus Program as well as a plethora of information on merchandising, marketing, technology, education and business resources.