Bostik video chronicles 2017 DNG mosaic mural campaign

Pharr Yarns launches new brand identity McAdenville, N.C.—Pharr, formerly referred to as Pharr Yarns, has launched its new brand identity. The company—now known as Pharr, a family of companies—includes the following organizations: Pharr Fibers & Yarns,

WFCA, Abbey Carpet form alliance Dalton, Ga.—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and Abbey Carpet have entered an alliance focused on improving the business environment for flooring retailers from coast to coast, according to Scott