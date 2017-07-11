CFI honors recent graduates

Forney, Texas—CFI’s floor installation training school is honoring its 5th graduating class, according to Robert Varden, vice president. The CFI Institute offers accelerated training and professional certification to individuals seeking to learn how to install all types of flooring. Graduates of the most recent residential carpet installation class came from across the United States, from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest, New England and the Southeast.

“We created our school and launched the very first accelerated carpet installation training course as part of our commitment to tackle the installation problem that touches everyone in our industry,” said Varden. “Together with WFCA and our many supportive partners, we are working continuously to put an end to a problem that affects everyone.”

Through the proprietary class, CFI can take individuals with no prior experience or knowledge in flooring and, after an intensive five-week course, turn out certified residential carpet installers capable of completing a highly professional job in a standard three-bedroom home.

The next accelerated carpet installation class begins this month at the CFI school in Forney, Texas. In addition to the accelerated carpet class, the school also offers long- and short-term training programs in every flooring product category for students at all levels. For more information or to register for the new carpet installation class or another program visit: cfiinstallers.org/school.html.