Back To Homepage

CFI honors recent graduates

July 11, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

CFIForney, Texas—CFI’s floor installation training school is honoring its 5th graduating class, according to Robert Varden, vice president. The CFI Institute offers accelerated training and professional certification to individuals seeking to learn how to install all types of flooring. Graduates of the most recent residential carpet installation class came from across the United States, from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest, New England and the Southeast.

“We created our school and launched the very first accelerated carpet installation training course as part of our commitment to tackle the installation problem that touches everyone in our industry,” said Varden. “Together with WFCA and our many supportive partners, we are working continuously to put an end to a problem that affects everyone.”

Through the proprietary class, CFI can take individuals with no prior experience or knowledge in flooring and, after an intensive five-week course, turn out certified residential carpet installers capable of completing a highly professional job in a standard three-bedroom home.

The next accelerated carpet installation class begins this month at the CFI school in Forney, Texas. In addition to the accelerated carpet class, the school also offers long- and short-term training programs in every flooring product category for students at all levels. For more information or to register for the new carpet installation class or another program visit: cfiinstallers.org/school.html.

Tags
carpet installationCertified Floorcovering InstallersCertified Floorcovering Installers (CFI)CFICFI InstituteflooringFloorsgraduatesinstallationinstallersschoolstraining
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mannington Commercial enjoys success at NeoCon

Chicago—Mannington Commercial kicked off NeoCon 2017 with the launch of new hard and soft surface flooring products and a new showroom. The company also reported higher showroom traffic of visiting

Read More

FCNews invites you to join ‘Fantasy Football for a Cause’

The annual Floor Covering News Fantasy Football for a Cause league has started up and FCNews invites all industry members (retailers, distributors, manufacturers) to participate. Contact Dustin Aaronson at 516.932.7860 or fcnewsdustin@yahoo.com today, as

Read More

CFI honors recent graduates

Forney, Texas—CFI’s floor installation training school is honoring its 5th graduating class, according to Robert Varden, vice president. The CFI Institute offers accelerated training and professional certification to individuals seeking

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.