CFI partners with Beaulieu do Brasil to bring installation training overseas

Forney, Texas—An international CFI training seminar commissioned by Beaulieu do Brasil was successfully completed in Ponta Grossa, Brazil, according to Robert Varden, vice president, CFI. The seminar took place May 9-18.

Varden and Efren Llamas, Jr., CFI trainer, traveled to Brazil to meet with Marc Vancamelbeke, industrial director, Beaulieu do Brasil. Together they provided training for 39 installation professionals who came from all regions of Brazil to learn high-end patterned carpet and resilient installation techniques. The training featured the partnership of Mapei Brasil, which provided product throughout the class.

“Through our talented staff and dedicated partners, we are able to take our expert-led CFI training courses on the road or overseas almost seamlessly, as the need arises,” Varden said. “In addition to our South American training we are also scheduled to take our courses to China in 2018 and our South African chapter, FITA, continues to add CFI training and certification to their installation programs on an ongoing basis.”

CFI has been Beaulieu do Brasil’s go-to source for installation training, explained Vancamelbeke. “They are true professionals who understand the nuances and varying details in every market wherever they do business – domestically and internationally. Our students in Brazil were thrilled with the results and have been busy applying their new skills on jobs throughout the country.”