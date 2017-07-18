Dal-Tile renews agreement with D.R. Horton

Dallas—Dal-Tile Corp. was recently renewed as the “exclusive tile provider” for America’s largest home builder by volume, D.R. Horton. In addition, Dal-Tile was also selected as the home builder’s “preferred countertop provider.” Dal-Tile manufactures and owns top tile brands, including Daltile, American Olean and Marazzi.

“In this relationship, America’s largest home builder and America’s largest tile manufacturer become a formidable force to bring the highest levels of design, quality and value to homes across the nation,” said Dan Butterfield, general manager of the builder channel, Dal-Tile. “D.R. Horton is committed to excellence in construction, consistently delivering top-quality new homes to homebuyers. Dal-Tile is the ideal partner for such a builder.”

Butterfield continued, “When builders partner with Dal-Tile, our specialized builder team becomes an exceptional resource for each builder’s corporate, regional and local needs, including customized program development. Dal-Tile puts three of the world’s top tile brands (Daltile, American Olean and Marazzi) at a builder’s disposal to create programs that easily meet all product and style needs.”

For more information, visit daltile.com, americanolean.com and marazziusa.com.